  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. FG licenses 27 data protection companies
ADVERTISEMENT

FG licenses 27 data protection companies

By Zakariyya Adaramola Published Date
NITDA-Logo

The Federal Government has licensed 27 data protection companies to guard against data theft and privacy violation in the country.

The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the commemoration of World Privacy Day.

Mr Abdullahi said the 27 data protection companies had together generated N2 billion worth industry and created over 1000 jobs in the last six months.

The NITDA DG also said data protection companies would work together to stem the tide of cyber crimes in the country.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.