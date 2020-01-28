FG licenses 27 data protection companies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has licensed 27 data protection companies to guard against data theft and privacy violation in the country.

The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the commemoration of World Privacy Day.

Mr Abdullahi said the 27 data protection companies had together generated N2 billion worth industry and created over 1000 jobs in the last six months.

The NITDA DG also said data protection companies would work together to stem the tide of cyber crimes in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App