FG launches power installations safety code

The federal government has launched a safety code to guide contractors and power sector operators on the installation and construction of electricity infrastructure just as it vows to arrest those who break the law.

Launching the Nigerian Electrical Installations and Construction Guideline Manual (NEICGM) produced by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jeddy-Agba said, “The essential thing for us today is that we are glad to associate with NEMSA for being able to produce a manual that standardises practices in this electricity industry.”

The minister of state also said across highways people can observe fallen power lines, slanted poles and transformers which are threats to safety.

“It therefore behooves on all of us to obey the law because henceforth, with the help of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), NEMSA will be able to arrest me and you when we break the law. I submit myself to that power,” Agba declared.

The Managing Director of NEMSA, Engr. Peter Ewesor said the code will address the inadequacy of the standards of electrical construction practices especially across the power distribution networks.

With the five volume code, Ewesor said NEMSA inspection engineers and technical officers now have a benchmark to enforce the agency’s mandate to ensure that the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) have safe networks.

“It is hoped that the dedicated use and application of the Manual, particularly by the DisCos, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), States’ Rural Electrification Boards and other stakeholders will bring back the required sanity, safety, stability, standardization and unification to our distribution networks and systems in line with national and international best practices,” Ewesor noted.

The NEMSA Boss who is also the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation (CEIF) further decried the deterioration of power installation standards especially for newly constructed power facilities.

He said: “The right Basic Insulation Level (BIL) has eluded us over the years with the consequences of losing our power equipment at will, when compared with the early days in the Nigerian power industry.”

