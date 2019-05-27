FG launches policy documents on tertiary hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Ministry of Health has launched two documents to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided by tertiary hospitals in the country.

The documents are Assessment Check-list for Federal Tertiary Hospitals, and National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan for Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of the documents in Abuja, Minister Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole said that the two documents would improve the quality of healthcare services provided in the country.

Director General Bureau for Public Service Reform (BPSR), Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, pledged to partner with the ministry to monitor activities of tertiary hospitals to ensure reforms in hospitals across the country.

Chairman, National Tertiary Health Institutions Standard Committee (NTHISC), Prof. Abiodun Ilesanmi, said that the overall goal of the Assessment Check-list was to ensure that there were minimum standards in all tertiary hospitals.

