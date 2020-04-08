FG launches made-in-Nigeria ventilators, disinfectant spraying devices

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday in Abuja launched made-in-Nigeria ventilators and other disinfectant sprayer devices aimed at sanitizing Nigerian cities, towns and villages against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ventilators and the disinfectant sprayer devices were produced by Nigerian engineers at the National Agency for Science and engineering Infrastructure of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, while launching the first consignments of the made-in-Nigeria ventilators said that the Federal Government was determined to contain the pandemic in the country.

According to him, the efforts are part of the government’s efforts at containing the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Onu, represented by the Minister of State, Science and Technology, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, also commended the agency for manufacturing a set of disinfectant sprayer devices to assist in sanitizing the Nigerian cities, streets and the environment including ventilators.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was not resting on its oars as the government had continued to search everywhere for solutions on how to prevent Nigeria from dying as a result of COVID -19 pandemic.

He noted that ventilators are currently scarce across the world as countries continue to conserve the ones they have for their own citizens.

According to the minister, the government could not afford to watch Nigeria citizens die from the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, Nigerian engineers in NASENI were challenged recently by the Government to come up with engineering solutions to fight the disease.

“We shall either try to bring the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to come and see this breakthrough, or we would take these machines to them for demonstration,” he said.

NASENI Executive Vice Chairman Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna said aside the ventilators which aid COVID-19 patients in breathing, NASENI had manufactured sprayer devices ranging from NASENI-Safety Tunnel (O shape), NASENI-Single Disinfectant Chamber, Disinfectant Delivery on KEKE NASENI (tricycle), Disinfectant delivery device on Hilux van, disinfectant delivery device on tanker and the environmental disinfectant blower.

