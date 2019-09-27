FG launches farmers’ helpline for North Central states

  1. Home
By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has launched the advocacy, sensitisation and awareness creation for the newly introduced Farmers Helpline Centre for the North Central in Niger state.

The Farmers Helpline Centre located at the National Cereal Institute, Baddegi is among the six centres created by the ministry across all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Mohammed Umar, said the initiative was aimed at promoting and facilitating efficient and effective agricultural extension services to farmers.

This, he said, would be done through dissemination of good agronomic practices electronically using latest information and communication technology as well as strengthening partnership that will drive growth in National Agricultural Extension Service Delivery System.

 

