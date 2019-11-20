FG launches campaign against open defecation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday inaugurated the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign”, as part of measures to end open defecation in the country.

The campaign is to move the country from its present position of number one in Africa and second in the world in open defecation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who launched the campaign on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, said a World Bank report on the economic impact of poor sanitation due to use of unsanitary or shared toilets and open defecation, estimated that Nigeria lost N455bn annually with open defecation accounting for a third of this amount.

He said some of the dire costs of open defecation could not be quantified in monetary terms.

He said between 2016 and 2019, only 14 out of the 774 local government areas of the country had been declared open defecation free with the support of other international development partners.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App