FG injects $103.64m Abacha loot into SIP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has injected the $103.64m Abacha loot into the Conditional Cash Transfer of its Social Investment Programmes.

The Special Adviser to the President on the SIPs, Maryam Uwais, disclosed this at Kuje Area Council, Abuja, yesterday during the cash transfer exercise to the poor and vulnerable as part of activities marking the 2019 World Anti-Corruption Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryam, represented by the Head of Operations of the National Cash Transfer Office, Binta Isa-Ismail, said in addition to the stolen funds, some credit facilities from the World Bank were also being disbursed.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

She said 8,224 beneficiaries from Kuje, Abaji and Kwali Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory received N10,000 each in November and December. The Executive Director of Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, Rev. David Ugolor, said the Abacha loot that was returned to Nigeria by Switzerland would help lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Ugolor said: “It is important to take stock of global and national anticorruption initiatives over the last year to enable us understand where there has been progress and document lessons learned.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App