FG inaugurates working groups for devt agenda 2050

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has inaugurated technical working groups for the development of thematic areas of the two new Medium-Term National Development Plans (MTNDP 2020 – 2025 and MTNDP 2026-2030) and the long-term national development plan, “Nigeria Agenda 2050”.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, who performed the virtual inauguration on Thursday, said the initiatives were designed to produce successor plans to the current Nigeria Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020), which would both come to an end in December 2020.

He said the Plans were developed to address development challenges in all aspects of the country’s national life within the agreed time frame, adding that the new long-term plan (Agenda 2050) would be different from previous plans.

Agba said the development of the plan would be driven by organised private sector while FG would only act as an enabler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The minister also hinted that the planning process would be inclusive and participatory with full involvement of the sub-nationals (State and Local Governments) with major political parties, the National Assembly, representatives of women organisations and youths, the physically-challenged persons, religious groups and other relevant stakeholders.

“The aim of this all-inclusive approach is to have a true national, and comprehensive National Development Plan, where we use our diversity as our strength in the development of our economy,” he said

Related

Download Daily Trust News App