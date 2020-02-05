FG inaugurates c’ttee on contract appointments, sabbatical for senior officers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja formally inaugurated an 11-man committee on the operational guidelines for contract appointments in the civil/public service of Nigeria.

The Committee was given a four-week deadline to complete the assignment.

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, while inaugurating the committee for the development of modalities for the implementation of short-term engagements into the civil/public service, in her office, said it is necessary given the need to streamline the provisions of contract appointments in the service in line with Public Service Rule (PSR) 020401.

She also said the inauguration was also necessitated by the need to revisit PSR 100222 which provides for one-year Sabbatical leave for Officers on Salary Grade Levels 15 and above in the Civil/Public Service but which has been observed to be predominantly implemented in tertiary institutions and some research institutions.

“As we are all aware, the implementation of the 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) provides for exchange programme among public and private sector organisations which is a component of the talent sourcing strategy to attract professionals with innovative ideas into the civil service to fill existing skill gaps due to exit of experienced professionals from the service as a result of retirement or the search for greener pastures,” Yemi-Esan said.

She listed Permanent Secretary Service Policies and Strategies Office (SPSO), OHCSF as Chairman of the committee and Permanent Secretary Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) as Co-Chairman; while other members are Mrs. Ajoni Kehinde, a retired Perm Sec; Director Employee Mobility, OHCSF; and Director Human Resources, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Others are Director Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF); Director (Legal Drafting) Federal Ministry of Justice; Director Recruitment, FCSC; Director (HOS Office); Mrs. Aremu Agnes, a retired Director and Director Organization Design and Development (ODD) OHCSF, who is also to serve as Secretary.

