FG inaugurates committee for Lake Chad region recovery, devt project

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has inaugurated the National Steering Committee for the Restructured Multi-sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) being implemented in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

She said the project would mark an important milestone to kick start activities towards the effective implementation of the MCRP Lake Chad Region Recovery and Development Project (PROLAC).

According to her, the MCRP-PROLAC, which is a World Bank Project intended to support recovery and development of the Lake Chad Region, will bring development to the region following the devastation of the Boko Haram insurgency, particularly in Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

“Nigeria is joining this project through the restructuring of the Multi-sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) currently being implemented in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States,” Farouq said.

