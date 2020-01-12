FG inaugurates Bida gully erosion control works

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has inaugurated and handed over the Bida Gully Erosion Control Works in Niger State.

The Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada who represented President Muhammadu Buhari said the project was one of the 17 ecological intervention projects approved by the President for the second quarter of 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the completion and hand over of the project underscored the Federal Government’s efforts and sincerity in tackling challenges faced by the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Ambassador Dada expressed optimism that the project will go a long way to improve the health and general status of the people of the community.

The Permanent Secretary Ecological Fund Office Dr Habiba Lawal, represented by Mr. Isaac Nwachukwu, said the project was initiated through a request by the Etsu Nupe on the need for urgent intervention to arrest the continues erosion and flood menace in Bida town.

The Governor of Niger State Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello represented by the Permanent Secretary Niger State Ministry for Environment Mr Lucky Barau said the state has about 64 erosion sites out of which four requires emergency intervention.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar while commending the Federal Government for the successful completion of the project gave assurance that the community will totally own it and jealously guard it.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App