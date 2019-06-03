FG inaugurates 5 boards of health regulatory councils

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government on Monday inaugurated five governing boards of the health regulatory councils and boards under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH).

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdullahi Mashi, who inaugurated the boards in Abuja noted that the inauguration was long overdue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mashi urged all stakeholders incumbent in the health sector to collaborate towards an efficient and effective service delivery in the sector.

The boards inaugurated are: ‘Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN), Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria (HRORBN), Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Medical Rehabilitation Therapists (Reg) Board of Nigeria (MRTBN),

ADVERTISEMENT

He also inaugurated the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN).

According to him, the inauguration of these Governing Boards is a move by the Federal Government towards strengthening the health sector in line with the focus and direction of this administration.

“There is need to improve collaboration amongst health professionals, and it will require the strong determination of all stakeholders to achieve this.

”We will however continue to do our best to create an enabling environment, for effective and efficient performance that will guarantee overall success in achieving the mission and vision of the Federal Ministry of Health.

”I know we can count on you to play your roles in achieving these objectives. It is important for you all to be clear from the onset as to your roles as Chairmen and members of these Governing Boards.

”This is clearly and adequately defined by the laws, rules, policies and guidelines enunciated in the Acts setting up these Regulatory Councils/Boards.

”It is important to emphasise that you should not be involved in the day-to-day running of the Regulatory Councils/Boards. This function resides with the Registrars/CEOs,” he said.

The Director, Hospital Services, FMoH, Dr Joseph Amedu said that the boards would address the many challenges confronting the health sector.

Amedu said that it would also improve the sector and give it a better image, in terms of regulation of the performance of various health Professionals and Associations.

According to him, the inauguration will reawaken your consciousness towards maintaining global best practices for effective and efficient service delivery in the health sector that will galvanize the sector towards a paradigm shift in health service delivery,

“With attendant improvement in skills, knowledge and attitudinal change of health workers, which is majorly dependent on your managerial skills as leaders of the regulatory activities in the health sector.

”The roles you are being called upon to play as Chairmen and Members of the Governing Boards involves setting the standards of discipline and practice, training and acquisition of professional skills, which are the core elements required in the health sector.

”Your appointments by Mr President should be seen as an opportunity to make useful and selfless contributions towards uplifting the regulation of Health Professionals in Nigeria, ” he said.(NAN)

JESY/AFA

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App