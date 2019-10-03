FG inaugurates 10 commodities associations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has inaugurated 10 agricultural commodities associations to enhance agribusiness activities in the local and international markets.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mr Edet Sunday Akpan inaugurated the associations in Abuja, to mark the official recognition of the commodities bodies by the federal government.The 10 associations are: the National Coconut Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, the Neem Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, National Sheep and Goat Development Association of Nigeria and Maize Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria.

Others include the Mango Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Sunflower Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Poultry Association of Nigeria, the National Tomato Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Hibiscus farmers and Marketers Association of Nigeria and the National Mushroom Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria.

Earlier in her address, the Director of Commodity, Product Inspectorate of the Federal Ministry of Commerce, Trade And Investment, the unit saddled with the responsibility to register the associations, Mrs Omololu Ope-Ewe, said the official registration of the 10 associations was necessary to ensure that they were projected to the world.

