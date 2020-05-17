FG impounds UK based aircraft over illegal operation

  1. Home
By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos & Chris Agabi, Abuja 
Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika

The Federal Government has impounded an aircraft belonging to Flair Aviation, a United Kingdom based aviation company for operating a commercial flight without approval.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Sirika who revealed this in his official Twitter handle, @hadisirika,  said the airline was given approval to conduct only humanitarian operations but it was caught doing commercial flights.

He described the decision as callous, saying the aircraft has been impounded while the crew are being interrogated.

Sirika, said there shall be maximum penalty for the offence.

Sirika wrote on his handle, @hadisirika: ‘COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!”.

Our Correspondent gathered the sanctions may include the withdrawal of the humanitarian license and the imposition of a fine.

