FG impounds UK based aircraft over illegal operation

The Federal Government has impounded an aircraft belonging to Flair Aviation, a United Kingdom based aviation company for operating a commercial flight without approval.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Sirika who revealed this in his official Twitter handle, @hadisirika, said the airline was given approval to conduct only humanitarian operations but it was caught doing commercial flights.

He described the decision as callous, saying the aircraft has been impounded while the crew are being interrogated.

Sirika, said there shall be maximum penalty for the offence.

Our Correspondent gathered the sanctions may include the withdrawal of the humanitarian license and the imposition of a fine.

