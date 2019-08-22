FG, Huawei empower 935 civil servants with ICT skills

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 935 federal civil servants have been trained in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by the Federal Government in partnership with the Chinese telecommunication giant, Huawei Technologies Company.

The training which was conducted in batches and which began in January 2017 is an offshoot of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the federal government and Huawei Technologies in 2015.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the closing and award ceremony of the second phase of the programme titled “ICT for Change”, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, said the programme is part of government’s Public Private partnership (PPP) drive to improve the capacity of civil servants in ICT and improve the quality of their service delivery.

According to him, the programme will tremendously increase the knowledge of participants in the areas of: Human capacity building in ICT developing trends; Innovative ICT, Building a Smart City; Everything Connected Internet of Things (IoT) Trends and Solutions; Software-Defined-Networking (SDN) Development Trend and Basic Knowledge; Cloud Cutting-edge Technology and Trends; Big Data Cutting-edge Technology and Trends; E-Government for the Future We Want; Web Design and Maintenance Training; Microsoft Word Training; and Tour of Galaxy Backbone ICT Facilities.

Also, the Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Pantami, noted that Huawei technologies have indirectly helped the communications ministry in delivering part of its core mandate.

While commending the programme, he admitted that the challenges facing the country cannot be tackled by the government alone, hence the need for private sector intervention.

“We always clamour for digitalization; but if we digitalize and our civil servants are not up to date with ICT, then the aim would have been defeated. It is necessary for civil servants to improve on ICT to meet up with changing trends. Nothing can be achieved in government if the capacity of civil servants is not developed,” Pantami said.

In his goodwill message, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian, stressed the need to keep up with the trend of the fourth industrial revolution and seize opportunities created by digital technology.

He reiterated China’s commitment to cooperating with Nigeria in the area of ICT. He urged both private and public sector in the country to upgrade to modern levels.

