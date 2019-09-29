FG honours 82 outstanding civil servants

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Aminu Aliyu Bisalla, and 81 other civil servants have been honoured for their outstanding performance by the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The workers were recognised at a dinner and award ceremony held to mark the end of the 2019 civil service week at the weekend at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

The Ag HSCF said the recipients had demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment, dedication, competence and efficiency in the course of their duties, adding that the recipients were grouped into three categories.

According to her, they are Presidential Distinguished Public Career Award, which is to honour retired permanent secretaries; Presidential Merit Award, which is to recognise directorate cadre officers; and Head of Service Commendation Letter for intermediate cadre officers.

Apart from Bisalla, 31 other civil servants were rewarded in the Presidential Merit Award category, while 47 were awarded medals in the Head of Service Commendation category, while three other civil servants were also rewarded for winning an essay competition.

Dr. Yemi-Esan said that the recognition was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s vision and policy of recognizing hard work and integrity as well as improving service welfare.

“It is expected that this will spur other officers to exhibit similar virtues of the recipients and be more dedicated. Therefore, I wish to extend the appreciation of the entire civil service to Mr. President for being so gracious in hosting this event,” she said.

She also restated the commitment and loyalty of the civil service to the mandate handed down by President Muhammadu Buhari administration to deliver on all its priority areas for the enhanced development of the country.

“This, we will achieve through Your Excellency’s continued support and the eight priority areas in the 2017–2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan FCSSIP), particularly in the area of Driving Innovation in the Service for development,” she added.

