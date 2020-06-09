FG hands over arrested fishing vessel to Ghanaian authorities

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government at the weekend handed over a fishing vessel, Marine 707 suspected to be carrying out illegal activities in the Gulf of Guinea to the Ghanaian authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Aside, the seized ship, government also handed over 51 crew members including 48 Ghanaians and three South Korean nationals to the Government of Ghana and Korea respectively.

The vessel, which had authorisation to fish in Ghana and Benin waters, was arrested by the Nigerian Navy on the 18th of May, 2020 around the Southwest of Lagos waters with its Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched off after being suspected to be used for piracy or being used as a mothership to conduct piracy in the Gulf of Guinea was handed over to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) after preliminary investigations by the Navy.

While speaking during the official hand over of the Ghana-flagged vessel and the crew to the respective authorities, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh said that the Navy-NIMASA partnership, which is now hinged on intelligence has put Nigeria on a pedestal of winning the war against piracy and other illegal acts at sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Jamoh, who was represented by the agency’s commander, Maritime Guard Command, Commodore Aniete Ibok, disclosed that though preliminary investigations could not establish that the vessel and the crew were directly linked to piracy, however, the vessel still ran afoul of international laws for shutting down its Automatic Identification System (AIS) 36 times in the last 6 months, three of which were done in the Nigerian waters.

He said: “We have done our preliminary investigations and we are yet to establish any concrete evidence against the vessel but again, we would not know what she would be doing whenever she turns off her AIS, which occurred 36 times without being logged in her record book in line with international protocols and three of these were in our domain. However in the spirit of brotherhood that Ghana and Nigeria enjoys, we are handing over the vessel to Ghana for further investigations.”

While receiving the vessel and the crew on behalf of the Ghana Maritime Authority, the Second Secretary Consular of Ghana in Nigeria, David Ako sowah commended the Nigerian authorities for being professional in handling the case. He said what Nigeria is doing is for the benefit of the entire countries in the Gulf Guinea.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App