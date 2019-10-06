FG hails UAE’s support in fighting terrorism, asset recovery

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday hailed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for being supportive of Nigeria in the areas of fighting terrorism and recovery of stolen assets.

He said the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the UAE had been further deepened by the growing collaboration of both countries in the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osinbajo spoke in Lagos on Saturday at the 2019 Cultural Arts and Exhibition organised by the Embassy of the UAE in collaboration with Nigeria with the theme “Celebrating cultural diversity.”

The event, held at the Alliance Francaise Centre in Lagos also attracted the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier.

Osinbajo who noted that it was heartwarming that Nigeria and UAE bilateral trade had recently hit $1.2bn, hoped that more collaboration in the area of showcasing the rich cultural heritage of both countries as well as the recent support for the creative industry would boost the trade ties.

The Ambassador of UAE to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad AlTaffaq said the exhibition provided a platform to showcase both the UAE and Nigeria’s creative sector that shapes and enriches the lives of many.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App