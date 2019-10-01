FG gives approval on Bakassi agro deep seaport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has given approval to the Cross River State Government to commence the development of Bakassi Agro Deep Seaport.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation said the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, made this known at a courtesy call on the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in Abuja.

On the issue of how the state will get money to complete such a gigantic project, the governor said they have entered into partnership with investors who are willing and ready to make the project possible and easy in the next 2 – 3 years.

He commended the President and the Minister of Transportation for their foresight, for being detribalized and for recognizing that the project transcends politics, and so fast tracked the approval for the project, not minding that Cross River is PDP state.

Responding, the minister promised that the Federal Government will partner and give the needed support to the Cross River State Government as the project will be an avenue to create jobs for the teeming unemployed in the state.

Speaking earlier, the Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Engr. Chidi lzuwah, said the project is the first of its kind in Africa adding that the ICRC has reviewed the outline and are of the opinion that the private sector can invest and recover their money.

