FG flays attack on Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has condemned the attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, describing it as disgraceful.

Some Nigerians living in Indonesia on Thursday attacked the embassy over alleged discrimination and infringement of their rights by Indonesian immigration officials.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who confirmed the attack in a tweet on his official handle, said there was no justification for the attack.

“Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia,” the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behaviour” he added.

Video circulating on social media shows some Nigerians attacking the embassy and chanting, “Nigeria is not helping us in this country. We don’t have an Embassy. We no go ‘gree.”

Some of them were seen destroying a white bus at the embassy’s premises with others vandalising windows and doors of the building. They also tore the Nigerian flag.

The minister also announced the arrival of 145 Nigerians from Sudan yesterday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) also tweeted that all 145 evacuees tested negative to coronavirus before departing Khartoum and were said to have proceeded on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

Related

Download Daily Trust News App