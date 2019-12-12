FG files motion to separate Dasuki from Bafarawa, other co-defendants

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed a motion before an FCT High Court in Maitama seeking to separate former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki from other defendants in the ongoing trial.

Dasuki is being tried in two separate cases alongside other defendants before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf by the EFCC since 2015 on alleged misappropriation of funds meant for arms.

In one of the cases, he is being tried alongside former Minister of State for Finance, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda; a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited.

In another case, Dasuki is being tried alongside a former General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Aminu Baba-Kusa and two firms: Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

While other defendants and their lawyers and the prosecution team were in court yesterday, Dasuki was again absent. However, the court did not sit and the matter with the consent of all counsel was adjourned to February 13, 2020 for the hearing of the motion for the separation of the cases.

