FG extends prisons CG’s tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of tenure of the Controller-General of the Nigeria Prisons Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed by one calendar year with effect from 21st July, 2019.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by Mohammed Manga, the Ministry of Interior’s Director of Press & Public Relations.

Ja’afaru’s tenure was to end on July 21st, 2019 but was recommended for the extension.

The extension was granted “due to his track record of innovative reforms in the Prisons Service and the need to consolidate and complete some of the on-going programmes especially on human rights compliance, reformation and health care, agricultural and education programmes for the inmates.”

While congratulating the Controller-General, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, MON urged him to ensure the consolidation of the ongoing reforms of the Prisons Service in line with the policy thrust of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ja’afaru, until his appointment as the Controller-General, headed a number of prison formations across the country.

He was the Deputy Controller General (covering duties) in the Directorate of Administration and Supply at the Prisons National Headquarters, Abuja.

