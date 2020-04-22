FG expresses concern over Kano COVID-19 cases, starts door-to-door testing in Lagos, FCT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said that the Federal Government is worried over the rising cases of the virus in Kano State.

This is as he commended the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his actions to prevent the spread of the virus especially during the coming Ramadan.

The Sultan of Sokoto had enjoined Muslims to observe social distancing during this year’s Ramadan.

Mustapha was speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the 17th joint national briefing of the committee.

“The situation in Kano continues to be of concern, and the PTF is working in close contact with the State Government to arrest the situation. The PTF will update you as soon as there are new developments.

“The PTF notes that the number of cases has risen generally. This is attributable to expansion of our testing capacity and activities as well as evidence that community spread is taking place,” he said.

According to him, considering the dynamic nature of the response plan, the strategy for testing has been modified and door-to-door testing is now taking place in some communities in Lagos and Abuja.

Mustapha said testing, detection, isolation, care and case management remained central in acieving success in the anti-COVID-19 efforts.

He added: “It is anticipated that by Friday 24th, the Ramadan shall commence.

“I want to use this medium to thank His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs for endorsing the recommendations of the Emergency Fatwah Committee by issuing a statement guiding the conduct of the Ummah during the Ramadan.

“The statement has directed the Ummah on the suspension of obligatory religious activities such as Jumaat, congregational and other sessions during the month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

“It similarly encouraged scholars and organisations to use all other means of communication and broadcast to disseminate information and conduct programmes. Our Prayer is that the Almighty shall accept our collective supplication and show mercy.”

Mustapha, therefore, recommended the application of these directives in the states and implore all state governors to consider these directives before taking further decisions.

He also said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate payment of the withheld February and March 2020 salaries of lecturers not registered on the IPPIS platform.

He said this payment is to cushion the deleterious effects of the COVID-19 period on the lecturers and members of their families.

The SGF said all Vice Chancellors are to revalidate the BVN of the affected lecturers before the Accountant General of the Federation can carry out the payments.

He warned that the pandemic is real and deadly; and urged all Nigerians to rise together to fight the potent and invisible common enemy by adhering to the guidelines and protocols for COVID-19, including personal hygiene, social distancing, wearing of masks in public places, obeying the stay-at-home order and reporting unusual illness to the authorities for investigation.

