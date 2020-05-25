FG evacuates 69 Nigerians from Labanon

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has disclosed that 69 more Nigerians have been evacuated from Lebanon with support from the Lebanese government on Sunday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama stated this in a tweet, Sunday evening.

He said amongst the evacuee were 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 Nigerians who were stranded in the country.

“With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today.

“Profound gratitude to Ambassador Houssam Diad, Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria and Ambassador Goni Zannabura, Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon” he said.

The Minister had stated last week that more Nigerians from India, China, France, South Africa, Sudan, Turkey amongst others are expected to be evacuated back to Nigeria in the coming days.

Minister of Foreign Affair, Geoffrey Onyeama said this while making his remarks during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the containment of COVID -19 in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister said that Nigerians from India, China, France, South Africa, Sudan, Turkey and many others are expected to be airlifted in the coming days back to the country.

The Nigerian government has so far repatriated nearly 900 of its citizens from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first batch of the evacuation followed by those that came from the United Kingdom (UK) in the second batch while the third batch of the evacuees came from the United States (US).

On Tuesday, May 20, the country received another batch of 292 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia.

He said there are about 4,000 Nigerian wishing to be evacuated back to the country.

“We have those in India, China, South Africa and others who still want to come from the UK, others who still want to come from the US, from France, Turkey and all over,” the minister said.

