FG evacuates 317 Nigerians from UK

The Federal Government has announced that 317 Nigerians including 9 infants have departed the United Kingdom for Nigeria on Sunday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this on Sunday in a tweet on his verified Twitter account.

He disclosed that the flight, an Airpeace APK 7801 was delayed several hours due to operational reasons.

The Minister said the combined flight to Abuja and Lagos will first land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to disembark 175 passengers before proceeding to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the remaining 142 adding that all evacuees will proceed on the mandatory 14 days self-isolation stipulated by Nigerian Center For Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Health on arrival.

“@flyairpeace evacuation flight APK 7801 from Heathrow Airport London, just departed with 317 passengers including 9 infants after several hours delay, due to operational reasons” he twitted.

