FG engages experts to reposition metal sector

The Federal Government has engaged experts in the metal sector  to reposition the sector for economic development.

Speaking at a forum in Kaduna, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite said no nation in the world has survived by neglecting its metal sector.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Media, Mr. Ayo Adebayo, the minister said there is no going back on the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and other allied companies because the metal and steel sector remains the bedrock of the development of any nation.

He noted that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to repositioning of the mental and steel sector.

