FG empowers 600 women entrepreneurs with skills

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (FMWASD) has trained and empowered 600 women entrepreneurs from the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

While addressing the women after a two-day capacity building, the minister, Mrs Pauline Tallen, challenged them to leverage on the skills they have acquired and reposition themselves for entrepreneurship.

“Entrepreneurship in small, medium and large scale has been accepted as the engine of economic growth and promoting equitable development. The major advantage of the secret is, its employment preferential is at low capital cost.

“It constitutes over 90% of total economic activities in most economies and credited with generating the highest rate of employment for industrial production and exports.

“In recent years, entrepreneurship has consistently registered a higher growth rate compared to others.”

The minister also said it has been observed that one of the major constraints of women entrepreneurs is limited access to affordable credit, adding that proactive steps to engender an upsurge in credit facility to women entrepreneurs were imperative.

Tallen urged banks and other financial institutions to offer their support to achieve entrepreneurship development in the country.

