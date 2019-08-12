FG earmarks N100bn for research in tertiary institutions – Adeyemi Provost

ADVERTISEMENT

The Provost, Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Dr. Samuel Akintunde, has said the federal government has allocated the sum of N100 billion to boost research activities in tertiary institutions across the country.

Dr. Akintunde disclosed this in Ondo town while speaking at a seminar tagged: “Proposal Writing”, held at the college.

According to him, the money which was earmarked by the Federal Government, under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and dedicated as National Research Fund (NRF), aimed at boosting academic development and enhancing people’s skills in project proposal writing and research activities.

“The Federal Government is interested in boosting research activities in tertiary institutions in the country and has joined the rest of the world to acknowledge the fact that you cannot improve your society without research.

“So, a lot of money is now being pumped into research work, over N100 billion have been earmarked now by the Federal Government under TETFUND as National Research Fund,” he said.

In her paper titled: “Proposal Writing”, Prof. Bridget Teboh, of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, USA, said the seminar aimed at boosting the proficiency of “those who wish to strengthen their grant writing skills, as well as beginners, who wish to acquire and master the techniques of preparing and writing winning proposals to various funding agencies.”

Also speaking, the Director, Directorate of Gender and Sustainable Development Studies in the institution, Dr. Martina Chinelo, stated the seminar was organised with the aim of sharpening the skill of workers in the area of project proposal writing, in order to improve their efficiency and make them globally competitive.

She expressed appreciation to members of the College management “for financial support towards the success of the programme and thanked staff of the institution for identifying with her directorate, in its efforts at expanding frontiers of knowledge in the institution.

