FG donates relief materials to Garkida

The federal government has donated eight trucks of relief materials to victims of Boko Haram insurgency in Garkida town of Adamawa State which recently became victim of an attack.

The insurgents attacked the town located in Gombi Local Government Area burning several properties.

The relief materials comprised of rice, vegetable oil, mats, wrappers, and blankets.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq handed over the assorted materials to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Sunday at a ceremony in Yola.

She said the Ministry would collaborate with the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency to provide further support to the State Government in other critical areas of need.

Receiving the items, Gov. Fintiri thanked the Federal Government for the intervention, saying he had already discussed with the North East Development Commission (NEDC) on the need to reconstruct affected structures in Garkida town.

He called on the commission to speed up the reconstruction process to assist displaced persons in camps to return to their homes before the planting season.

In his remark, the NEDC Chairman, Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd) commended the Governor for visiting Garkida to commiserate with the people, saying the gesture has proved his concern for the people.

Two soldiers were reportedly killed in the attack, while public buildings, as well as private ones belonging to notable personalities including the NEDC Chairman, General Tarfa; retired Col. Andrawus Sawa, and Chief Emmanuel Bello were razed.

