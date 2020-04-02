FG doles out N20,000 each to 5,000 beneficiaries in FCT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday distributed N20,000 each to 190 beneficiaries in Kwali Area Council of Abuja, under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that the CCT programme had been ongoing in the last six years and that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to cater for the welfare of the less privileged especially during this period of Coronavirus pandemic.

“We have about 5,000 households in the FCT enrolled in the CCT programme. It is targeted at the poorest of the poor in Nigeria, whereby government pays N5,000 stipend to the poorest of the poor in the country. Government has decided to pay N20,000 to the beneficiaries, which covers a period of four months; in order to relieve the economic pressure on them.

“The exercise will take place in all the states across the federation. We are starting with FCT, Lagos and Ogun, the three states that are currently under lockdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria. Therefore, this stipend will go a long way to support the families of the beneficiaries in their daily lives, especially at this time of the Coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world,” she said.

A beneficiary, Mrs Sarah Gadaga, said the stipend would be help her family of three at this period.

