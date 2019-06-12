  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FG diverts Abuja roads for June 12 celebrations
ADVERTISEMENT

FG diverts Abuja roads for June 12 celebrations

By Latifat Opoola Published Date
Boss Gida Mustapha
Mr Boss Gida Mustapha.

To ease the flow of traffic on Democracy Day celebration, the Presidential Planning Committee for the June 12, 2019 celebration has announced road diversion today in Abuja.

Chairman Planning Committee & Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha announced this in a statement in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road diversion which commences from midnight on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, to 3 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019, are listed below.

  1. A) Diversion ‘A’ Water Board/Deeper Life Junction;
  2. B) Diversion ‘B’ Aso Drive by DSS Headquarters-DPO Mpape;
  3. C) Diversion ‘C’ FCDA by Finance Headquarters;
  4. D) Diversion ‘D’ Bayelsa House;
  5. E) Diversion ‘D’ Gana-Transcorp Hilton;
  6. F) Diversion ‘F’ NITEL Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way;
  7. G) Diversion ‘G’ Kur Mohammed by Benue House;
  8. H) Diversion ‘H’ NNPC Tower;
  9. I) Diversion ‘I’ Federal Secretariat Phase III under the bridge;
  10. J) Diversion ‘J’ Behind Foreign Affairs under the bridge;
  11. K) Diversion ‘K’ FCDA by POWA
  12. L) Diversion ‘L’ Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inter Section into 3 Arm Zone);
  13. M) Diversion ‘M’ Flyover by Jaiz Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.