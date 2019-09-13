FG disowns recruitment adverts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has denied vacancy and job placement advertorials, saying the Federal Government has not declared vacancy and is thus not conducting any recruitment exercise.

The Permanent Secretary FCSC, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, said on Friday in Abuja that the recruitment adverts did not emanate from the government and should be ignored.

“The general public is hereby informed that the advertised recruitment did not emanate from the FCSC and therefore, is untrue. Consequently, the general public is advised to disregard the announcement/statement on the purported recruitment.

“For emphasis, any recruitment exercise by the FCSC is advertised on its website (www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng), print and electronic media. It should be noted that the FCSC does not patronise social media for adverts,” the Permanent Secretary said.

