FG denies suspending livestock transformation plan

The federal government on Tuesday said the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) has not been suspended.

The Senior Policy Adviser (Agriculture Interventions Coordination), Office of the Vice President, Dr. Andrew Kwasari, disclosed this at a workshop for members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) organised by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) in Abuja.

The event themed: “Dialogue and Negotiations: Why, When and How to be Effective”, was organised for MACBAN and its executives in eight states considered to be flashpoints.

He urged Nigerians not to worry about the 30-day ultimatum given by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over the suspension of the nationwide implementation of the Ruga policy for Fulani herders, urging the CNG to respect the Office of President Muhammadu Buhari which took the decision in national interest.

“The National Livestock Transformation Plan has not been suspended; in fact, it has been enhanced because Mr. President, in his wisdom, has spoken and directed that this is the plan that we should be working around to implement.

“We will need an all-encompassing committee of the National Economic Council, National Food Security Council, and Federal Executive Council working together to deliver this plan. So, for us, this is the type of leadership that the country needs. So, there is no mention of suspension whatsoever for the NLTP,” Kwasari said.

The Country Director of HD, Dr. Babatunde Afolabi, in his remarks, pledged to address the endemic farmers-herders conflict through capacity building for the MACBAN members.

According to him, the training would address the incessant farmers-herders clashes which had devastated the nation’s economy, especially in Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara states.

“MACBAN is a key stakeholder in Nigeria’s socio-economic and political firmament and this workshop would ensure that the leadership of the association obtains a good appreciation of negotiation, dialogue and topical issues that are relevant to farmers-herders in the country.

“HD has, for the past couple of months, undertaken series of consultations across the three Senatorial Districts of Benue and Nasarawa states, with relevant stakeholders, in readiness for a peaceful process which will commence later this month.

“Our sincere hope is that we will extend our mediation efforts beyond Benue and Nasarawa states to the other frontline states in due course,” Afolabi said.

On his part, the National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Usman Ganjarma, who said that the workshop was timely, noted that enhancing the capacity of MACBAN members would help mitigate farmers-herders crisis in the country.

