FG decorates newly promoted DCGs of Fire, Civil Defence, Prisons

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly promoted Deputy Controller/Commandant Generals of the Nigeria Prisons Service, Federal Fire Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on Monday decorated by the federal government with their new ranks.

During the event, held at the Nigeria Prisons Service multi-purpose hall in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry on Interior, Bar. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, charged the newly decorated senior officers to return the gesture of President Muhammadu Buhari by improving service delivery to Nigerians as well as security in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

While noting that the promotion was the climax of a very rigorous process of examinations and interviews, she charged them to justify their elevation by working harder and showing more loyalty to the government.

She also urged them to familiarise themselves with the policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari with the intention of helping in its implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding on behalf of all the promoted senior officers, DCG Bitrus Filibus Ndirmbula, thanked the President for their elevation.

“We will be loyal and dedicated to work and will help support our respective services”, he assured.

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) had last Friday promoted 10 officers from the ranks of Assistant Controller/Commandant and Comptroller-General (ACGs) to Deputy Controller/Commandant and Comptroller-General (DCGs) across the services.

DCG Azogu Gerald was the first and only officer promoted in Federal Fire Service to the exalted rank.

In the Nigeria Prisons Service, Bitrus Filibus Ndirmbula, Aremu Tarjudeen and Mrabure John were elevated to the rank of DCG while Adamu Soja Sabbas and Aminu Kofarsoro Abdullahi were moved to the DCG rank in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App