FG declines Zakzaky’s request to lodge in 5-star hotel

The Federal Government has said that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has declined preliminary checks to be carried out on him.

The FG also alleged that the IMN leader requested to be allowed to check into a 5-Star Hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital

This was revealed in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture Dcns. Grace Isu Gekpe, who confirmed that the Indian authorities have expressed willingness to return the IMN leader back to Nigeria with immediate effect for fear of his internationalising his group’s activities in the country.

She said Zakzaky’s cry that he is being held in circumstances worse than when he was in Nigeria should be disregarded because since arriving in India he has refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks.

“It is to be noted that Zakzaky particularly chose Medanta Hospital, India. However, on reaching Dubai, Zakzaky began to display ulterior motives against laid down procedures”, she added.

“He requested that his passport be handed over to him but the state officials would not budge to his pressure. The situation became worse in India as he refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks. In addition, he demanded free movement and access to visitors of all kinds as well as requested to be allowed to check into a 5-Star Hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital.”

Mrs Isu reiterated that the request was refused on the grounds that he came into the country for medicals and not as a tourist (more so that his visa was issued on medical grounds and not for tourism).” He also demanded that Police protection be withdrawn from him by the Indian authorities”, she noted.

“Against medical ethics and standard practice, he requested to nominate Doctors of his choice to join the ones tasked by Medanta Hospital to perform medical treatment on him and his wife. This created a stalemate, which the Hospital insisted that he would not dictate to it on the choice of medical personnel to carry the required medical treatment”.

“Frustrated by his antics, the Indian authorities have expressed willingness to return him to Nigeria with immediate effect. This is on the account that they will not allow him use their country to internationalise his group’s activities”.

“Against this background, the Nigerian government wishes to commend the stand of the Indian Government as well as apologise to her for the unruly behaviour of Zakzaky. Similarly, the attention of the public and indeed the international community is hereby drawn to these unfortunate developments,” Gekpe said.

She further noted that government was ready to undertake the prosecution of Zakzaky through due process if and when he is returned to the country adding that “his foul cry that he is being held in circumstances worse than he was in Nigeria should be disregarded.”

