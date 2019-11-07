FG declares Monday public holiday for Eid-el Maulud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has declared Monday, November 11, 2019 as Public Holiday to mark the 2019 Eid-el Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammed.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press & Public Relations in the ministry.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Holy Prophet, which are love, courage and perseverance, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola expressed confidence that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment will soon be over, calling on Nigerians to remain focused and determined.

He assured that, with the immense potentials the country is endowed with, coupled with its human and natural resources, if tapped and properly utilized; Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.

The minister restated government’s desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians, urging all citizens to pursue love for one another.

