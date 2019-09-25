FG declares holiday for Independence celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 1, as public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Georgina E. Ehuriah on Wednesday.

He congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the commemoration of this year’s anniversary and assured them of government’s commitment to end the current spate of insecurity in the country.

He called on Nigerians to emulate the nation’s founding fathers in their love for fatherland.

Aregbesola, who reminded Nigerians of the immense potentials the country is endowed with, added that: “As Nigerians, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and that we are blessed with both human and natural resources, tourism, cultural diversity, selfless spirit of unity and love for one another, as well as bonded brotherhood. All of which are potentials we must exploit in the years ahead to make Nigeria the nation of our dreams.”

The minister enjoined all Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its avowed determination to build a secure, economically viable and corruption free nation, in line with the dream of the country’s founding fathers.

