FG: COVID-19 has attacked all revenue sources

The federal government says the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe has attacked all its revenue sources.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this Wednesday while reacting to a question on the complaints from ministries, departments and agencies that they had ran out of resources to fund projects.

Mohammed said: “We are not just Nigerians, we are all witnessing what is going on in the world today.

“When the budget was passed in December last year, we all celebrated that the budget was passed for the first time in a good time to allow for us to plan.

“We were very hopeful that this year we will be able to achieve a lot.”

