FG constitutes Merit Award governing board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the Governing Board of the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA), by re-appointing five members and appointing two new members of the board.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs (FMSDIGA), Engr. Festus Daudu, said this on Wednesday in a circular dated 16 July 2020.

According to him, the governing board members whose tenure were renewed are Prof. (Engr.) Shekarau Yakubu Aku, Chairman (North West); Prof. Sheikh Abdallah (North Central), Prof. Jinadu Adele (South West), Prof. Mohammed Hassan (North East) and Prof. J. J. Andy (South South).

The two fresh appointees are Prof. Sam C. Ohaegbulam (South East) and Prof. Williams B. Qurix (North West); while the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Festus Yesufu Naira Daudu is representing the ministry.

“The board members are selected from the six geo-political zones of the country. Their tenure which takes effect from 1st May, 2020 is for a period of three years.

“The NNMA, an agency under the FMSDIGA, has the primary responsibility to confer on deserving Nigerians the prestigious Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for outstanding contributions to national development in the areas of Science, Medicine, Engineering/Technology, Humanities including Arts and Culture among other fields of human endeavour,” Daudu said.

He said the FMSDIGA, Senator George Akume, congratulated the appointees and that as soon as arrangements are concluded, the date of the inauguration of the new Governing Board will be announced in due course.

