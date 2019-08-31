FG completes 40MW Kashimbilla hydropower, substation projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has completed the 40 megawatts (MW) Kashimbilla hydropower plant, the Takun, Wukari transmission substations in Taraba State and other projects to boost national electricity grid.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman confirmed this at the weekend during an inspection tour to the plant along with the Minister of State, Mr Goddy Agba and other dignitaries.

They also inspected the plant’s 330/132 kilovolt (kV) switchyard and the Takun 2×60 MVA, 132/33kV transmission substation.

The Project Manager in the Ministry of Power, Engr Ali-Dapshima Abubakar, who conducted them around the project sites, said the Kashimbilla Hydropower was upgraded from 6MW to 40MW.

He said the dam and the hydropower components were completed since October 17, 2017; the evacuation project was at 90% level in June, 2019 and will be ready for power generation soon.

Although the dam project was meant to check flood threats from Lake Nyos, located along the Cameroon line of volcanic activity, a power component was introduced.

On activation soon, it will enhance ecological flood control, provide water supply to about 400,000 people, boost irrigation for agriculture and other uses.

At the Takun 2x60MVA, 132/33kV substation, Engr. Abubakar said the Wukari, Takun and Kashimbilla power projects were 100% completed and ready to energize.

He said that the Distribution Companies (DisCos) have been informed to be ready to take up the additional load once commissioned.

Engr. Mamman and his counterpart, who were on their first official inspection tour, expressed satisfaction with the projects and assured he will ensure they are energized soon and effectively utilized.

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Gur Mohammed, said when power is evacuated from the plant; it would serve the Northeast, North-Central and the Southeast.

Mr Mohammed commended the Ministry for connecting the host community with distribution lines, saying such gesture would be emulated by TCN.

