FG completes 4 dams, 21 water projects

The Federal Government has completed four dams and 21 water projects across the country, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has said.

Adamu, who told newsmen that 10 other dam projects were at various stages of completion, named the completed ones as Kashimbila Dam in Taraba, Amla-Otukpo in Benue State, Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State and Amauzari in Abia State.

‘‘For effective utilisation of the completed dams, some are in the process of being handed over to relevant state governments or the River Basin Development Authorities for operation and maintenance,’’ he said.

The minister assured that the remaining eight water projects would be commissioned before the end of the year.

He said the ministry was embarking on a Private Public Partnership to resuscitate abandoned irrigation sites across the country.

He added that the ministry was working towards attaining 500,000 hectares of irritable land developed by the federal government by the year 2030 in accordance with the 2016-2030 National Irrigation Plan.

He said the ministry had begun aggressive policy and campaigns to end open defecation by 2025.

He said only 15 local government areas in Cross River, Bauchi, Jigawa, Benue and Osun States had so far achieved Open Dedication Free status.

