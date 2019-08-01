FG committed to take-off of Kano Inland Dry Port

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to ensure speedy take-off of Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano state aimed at accelerating economic development of the states within the north-western region and Nigeria at large.

The Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Engineer Chidi Izuwah Snr., gave the assurance when he led members of inspection team on a visit to the project site at Zawachiki quarters in Kumbotso local government area of the state.

The DG described Dala Inland Dry Port project as a catalyst for ‘trade stimulation and economic development’ emphasizing that the commission would do all it could to eliminate all bottlenecks delaying its take-off.

He said the country’s seaport facilities have been over-stretched, hence the need for establishing Inland Container Depots (ICD) for effective coverage of the hinterlands across the country.

“In addition, when fully operational, the project will facilitate a reduction in freight and an increase in trade flows; enhance optimal use of surface transport and the decongestion of the seaports and also a reduction in marine pollution activities around the seaport.

“The project will provide the required catalyst for economic growth, as it will enhance easy and safe access to international shipping facilities in the hinterland, thus giving a boost to inland and domestic trading.

“It will also revitalise export of agricultural products leading to a multi-product economy and also create various employment opportunities, thereby stemming rural-urban migration and ultimately leading to an increase in government revenue, among several others.

He urged the Kano State Government not to relent in its effort, and to continue to support the project in partnership with the Concessionaire and Federal Government so that all parties will meet their obligations in the agreement signed, especially in the areas of access roads to the port, security and other facilities such as electricity and water.

He also appealed to the concessionaire to secure capital and conclude their financial arrangements towards the project.

The Chairman, Dala Inland Dry Port, Alhaji Ahmad Rabi’u, expressed delight over the visit, saying it has rekindled hopes for the timely completion of the project which has been laying fallow over two decades.

He said the state government had already captured the project in its 2019 budget for the construction of access road to the project site.

