FG committed to tackling insecurity – Police Affairs Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, has reiterated the commitment of the federal government in tackling the insecurity challenges in the country.

He said the re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs was a pointer to the strategy of government at tackling the menace and promised to work closely with other security agencies to enhance service delivery.

He assured Police officers that they will be motivated accordingly.

Odutayo Oluseyi, the Assistant Director, Media and Communications at the ministry, quoted Dingyadi as saying these at the official handing-over ceremony of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina E. Ehuriah MON, to him and the newly posted Permanent Secretary to the Ministry, Dr. Maurice Mbaeri Nnamdi.

While thanking the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, who had been overseeing the affairs of the ministry, the minister expressed his desire to have a high-level cooperation with the new Permanent Secretary and the entire staff of the ministry.

