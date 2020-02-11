FG committed to Nigeria Air project – Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika has said the national carrier, Nigeria Air, project is not abandoned and will be delivered as promised.

Sen. Hadi Sirika who spoke on Tuesday at the 7th Aviation Workers’ Week celebration held in Abuja said the government is committed to establishing Nigeria Air.

This year’s aviation week has the theme: “contributions of a national carrier to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.”

Represented at the event by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Shehu Rabiu, the minister said “we have internal mechanisms that we have to address but I assure you that it will be actualized any moment from now and you will be part of the take off”.

The “National carrier will contribute a lot to the economy of the country and it is a dream of every Nigerian because of its economic advantage.

“It is revenue generation industry and we hope that when the national carrier starts, Nigeria will be fully represented globally” he added.

Also commenting, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Capt. Rabiu Yadudu said countries develop their national carrier for economic advantage, opportunity for employment, and prestige.

He noted that “the National carrier would also create lots of employment for new pilots.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App