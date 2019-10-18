FG committed to lifting 100 million Nigerians from poverty-Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (MHADMSD), Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, has restated governments’ commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians from poverty in 10 years.

The minister who led a delegation of government officials to Barwa village, Airport Road, Abuja in commemoration of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Thursday said under her watch, the ministry will attempt to empower every child and adult living in poverty by putting in place strategic programmes and interventions that will aid economic growth, address social needs like health, social protection and education; in line with the Sustainable Development Goal to end poverty in all its forms by 2030.

“We are in Barwa community not as experts who have all the answers or more privileged people, but as fellow travelers and learners willing to engage both children and adults. We will provide a different approach to poverty elimination by placing poor children and families at the center of decision making, formulation of sustainable programmes and interventions that will lift them out of poverty.”

She said in a bid to ensure an all-inclusive approach government has introduced the every Child Counts (N-Power Junior) Education Policy for children to foster a future where creativity and innovation find expression

The minister of Information and Culture who was also part of the roadwalk to mark the day said government is committed to eradicating poverty through its programmes such as the Home Grown School Feeding programme, Conditional Cash Transfer, N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and more.

