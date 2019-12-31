FG Commissions flood, Erosion Control Project in Abia

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government Tuesday Commissioned flood, erosion control project as well as road improvement work carried out by the Ecological Fund Office, with a promise to tackling ecological problems across the nation in order to improve the well-being of Nigerians.

The Minister of State for Mine and Steel Dr Uchechukwu Ogah who represented President Buhari said the project was one of the 19 Project’s approved by the President in the first quarter of 2018.

He said the intervention was initiated by the Federal Government to checkmate flood and erosion in the communities.

“These ecological funds projects are very important these are the only projects that the president personally approves and was awarded by the Ecological Funds Office Tender Board July 2018, so which means that the ecological problems in Abia were specifically brought to the attention of the president and he decided to solve them by giving approval ”

Dr Ogah said the conception and timely completion of the project was in line with the promise of this administration not to neglect any part of the country regardless of its geographical location or party affiliation.

He said, the Federal Government would ensure that other erosion site projects across the country are completed for the benefit of the people.

He added that the project would enhance the living standard of the people of the community and environs .

“It will also check the risk to life and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding”.

“The socioeconomic outlook and general well-being of the people will also be enhanced by this intervention.It is on this note that I urge you to cherish this laudable project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage and take responsibility to own and maintain the project by ensuring it’s sustainability”

He used the opportunity to underscore the commitment of the present administration to keep it’s promises to vigorously work to reposition the nation and steer back the nation to the path of prosperity and sustainable development .

Also speaking, the permanent secretary Ecological Funds Office Dr Habiba Lawal asked the community to take over and exercise ownership of the project to ensure it’s sustainability. The resources which the federal government has committed to this project must not be allowed to waste.

