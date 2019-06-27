FG commends Huawei on ICT training for 1,000 civil servants

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government in collaboration with leading global ICT firm, Huawei Technologies, closed out the training for 1,000 civil servants under the ‘Information Communication Technology (ICT) for Change’ programme.

This is the second phase of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited as part of Huawei’s CSR initiatives aimed at supporting the automation of government processes and bureaucratic procedures in Nigeria.

Addressing the last batch of participants of the training workshop in Abuja yesterday, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, said the main vision of the training is to develop an elite core of public servants that can stand shoulder to shoulder with any public servant internationally.

Mrs Oyo-Ita delightedly commended Huawei for always contributing and investing heavily to the growth of ICT in Nigeria.

“We are beginning to build the foundation; so, I’m excited and highly appreciative of Huawei Technologies’ help through this civil service rebirth,” she said.

She added that the training by Huawei Technologies is a significant contribution to achieving the 2017-2020 Civil Service Strategy Reform agenda to improve the capacity of civil servants across all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria.

She added that if well harnessed, technology derived from the training can help to reduce corruption in Nigeria and aid transparency in the country.

“If you look at any country where technology is being applied wholly with operational processes, you will find out that there is improved accountability, transparency, efficiency and even retrieval process for records is extremely efficient.

“If we are able to apply technology within Nigeria’s public service system which is what we are doing now, you find out that the level of transparency and accountability will become very high,” she noted.

Speaking during the visit, the Communications Manager, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Adereti Emmanuel, stated that “As Huawei celebrates its 20 years anniversary in Nigeria this year, Huawei has been at the forefront of collaborating with all stakeholders to deliver growth to the ICT industry and affect the lives of all Nigerians”.

He added that “Huawei is eager to continue to support all stakeholders including the federal government of Nigeria with more CSR initiatives which will build capacity, improve skills and transfer world-class knowledge for all.”

