FG commends Huawei, as firm donates facilities to Osun school

The federal government has commended Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited for its numerous contributions to Nigeria’s education and ICT sectors.

The Minister of Interior, Engr. Rauf Aregbesola, gave the commendation when top Huawei executives led by its Managing Director, Mr. Eric Zhang Lulu, handed over some facilities it donated to Ogedengbe High School of Sciences, in Ilesa, Osun state.

Some of the facilities donated include new science laboratories, internally generated electricity, water supply, tables and chairs.

The facilities, according to a statement from the tech firm, will “enhance a suitable learning environment” for students and staff of the school.

“Huawei is a global tech giant that has been operating in Nigeria for over two decades and has proven itself as a trustworthy ICT partner for Nigeria.

“Huawei has been very supportive of the development of Nigeria through technology innovation, knowledge transfer, talents training and CSR activities such as this. We will continue to work with Huawei to better the lots of all Nigerian citizens.

“I thank Huawei for funding the construction of this much needed infrastructure and providing these facilities which will enable the students learn in a more comfortable environment.

“The company has done this in fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility. As we know, education remains the best way for a firm to plough back into community. The better the education of the people, the better the output in the society,” Aregbesola was quoted as saying, in the statement.

It added that Huawei Nigeria’s Managing Director, Mr. Lulu, lauded the government “for the opportunity to give back to Nigeria.”

“Huawei has been operating in Nigeria for 21 years now and has stayed committed to the lives of Nigerians across different social classes.

“As part of our contribution, we believe in making technology accessible to all. Technology should not be for the few but for everyone,” Mr. Lulu noted.

It further stated that Huawei has been investing strongly in digital skills and knowledge transfer in Nigeria, as the company has so far trained more than 20,000 ICT engineers who manages the telecommunications network operations and maintenance across the country. It has also collaborated with more than 75 universities in Nigeria to build ICT academies which train Nigerian students on latest ICT skills for free.

