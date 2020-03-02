FG commences review of Labour laws

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has commenced the review of the National Labour Laws in collaboration with stakeholders to ensure best practice in labour administration and decent work in line with international labour standard.

It said the laws to be reviewed would eliminate sexual harassment in work place, labour migration, elimination of child labour as well as promotion of gender equality, occupational safety and health.

In a statement signed by Charles Akpan, the Director of Press, Ministry of Labour, he quoted the minister, Dr. Chris Ngige, as saying that the International Labour Organization (ILO) had in August 2001 launched the Nigeria Declaration Project (NIDEC) to promote democracy through fundamental principles of the right to work.

According to him, the main focus of the project was: to fund the review of Nigeria’s extant Labour Laws and to strengthen local capacity to adopt a tripartite approach to resolve labour issues through social dialogue.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Other laws expected to be tinkered with by the stakeholders are bills dealing with the restructuring of existing institutions like the Industrial Arbitration Panel, (IAP), The National Labour Advisory Council, (NLAC), and the office of the Registrar of Trade Union to ensure better and effective performance.

“The bills to be developed for enactment will promote right of work, encourage development opportunities for women and men in conditions of freedom, equity, security of human dignity and enhanced social protection for Nigerian workers,” the statement added.

Dr. Ngige reiterated the fact that the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is unequivocally poised to promote healthy working conditions for Nigerian workers in line with international labour standards.

Present at the retreat were the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. William Alo and relevant directors of the ministry.

Stakeholders at the retreat include: the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) represented by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba; his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA).

Related

Download Daily Trust News App