FG cautioned against funding supplementary budget with COVID-19 donations

The alliance of labour and over 70 civil society groups led by Lagos-based lawyer, Femi Falana, on Sunday called for a people-driven management process for the billions of funds and materials received by the federal and state governments to support the fight against COVID-19.

The coalition, under the aegis of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, said the federal and state governments have the obligation to ensure the judicious use of donations received from local and international organisations aimed at fighting COVID-19.

The group, in a statement, said since the funds were donated to combat COVID-19, it should not be used to fund the supplementary budget of the Federal Government alone.

“The funds should not be diverted into other areas. It has to be used to fund its specific and well-defined objective,” the statement signed by the group’s Secretary for Publicity, Adewale Adeoye said.

